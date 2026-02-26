Ponguleti: MRO, RDO Offices to Get Facelift

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday announced that the state government will modernise Mandal Revenue Offices (MROs) and revenue divisional offices (RDOs) across Telangana with improved infrastructure to enhance service delivery.

At a review meeting with senior revenue department officials at the Secretariat, the minister said permanent buildings would be constructed for tahsildar (MRO) and RDO offices to strengthen administrative infrastructure.

In the first phase, 60 MRO offices and five RDO offices functioning from rented premises will be shifted to newly constructed government buildings with modern amenities. In the second phase, about 170 RDO and MRO offices operating from dilapidated or unsuitable buildings will be modernised or reconstructed.

He said the new buildings would follow a uniform design across the state to ensure accessibility and convenience. Final designs will be prepared after consultations with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Officials were directed to compile details of offices functioning in rented premises and those lacking adequate infrastructure.

Srinivas Reddy said the move was in line with the Chief Minister’s vision that public-facing offices should operate from permanent premises. He stated that several revenue offices had been functioning without adequate facilities even after formation of Telangana.

The minister also said the government had initiated construction of integrated buildings for the Stamps and Registration Department. As part of the plan, 39 sub-registrar offices within the Outer Ring Road limits in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts are being reorganised into 12 clusters with integrated complexes.

Foundation stones have been laid for new buildings at Gachibowli, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Patancheru. Construction at Gachibowli is in the final stage and expected to be completed in the coming months.