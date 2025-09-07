Ponguleti: Make Kamareddy Public Meeting On BC Declaration Successful

KAMAREDDY: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that the public meeting on the implementation of 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in Kamareddy on September 15 will be “historic and unprecedented.” “As soldiers of the Congress, we will mobilise two lakh people for the Kamareddy public meeting,” he said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has given utmost importance to the empowerment of BCs by implementing 42 per cent reservations, he added.

A group of ministers including Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakati Srihari, and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud visited the venue at Kamareddy on Sunday and took part in the preparatory meeting. Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir, along with MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders, also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said: “We conducted the census and caste survey scientifically for the empowerment of BCs. We sincerely passed the BC Bill, even though the opposition parties conspired to halt it.” As per its poll promise, the Congress government would successfully implement BC reservations, he said.

Despite tough financial conditions, he said the state government is prioritising development works and welfare schemes.

He announced that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be the chief guest. He urged every mandal and village to mobilise people for the Kamareddy public meeting on September 15.

Minister Seethakka said the government was implementing BC reservations with honesty and commitment. She criticised the BJP government at the Centre for blocking the Bill for political reasons, and pointed out that BJP and BRS leaders did not participate in the caste surveys.

“To ensure social engineering and justice, the Congress government has allocated positions to BCs,” she said, calling upon all BCs to unite and attend the meeting in Kamareddy.

Minister Prabhakar alleged that the Congress government stands firmly with BCs. “The Assembly has passed the BC Bill and sent it to the Governor, and from there it went to the President. The Centre is deliberately blocking approval. This Bill relates to the political empowerment of BCs — the Centre should not obstruct it,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said Revanth Reddy had “breathed life into the BC movement.” He recalled that the BC Declaration Bill was announced by the Congress in Kamareddy and asserted that it would also be implemented and celebrated there. “The Congress will contest the elections with 42 per cent reservation for BCs and stand as a model for the nation,” he said.

MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, R. Bhoopathi Reddy, K. Madanmohan Rao, Thota Lakshmikant Rao, MP Suresh Shetkar, MLC Balmuri Venkat, Vedma Bojju, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan, Agro Industries Chairman Kasula Balaraju, former MLA Akula Lalitha, former MLC Arikela Narsa Reddy and others were present.