Ponguleti: Indiramma Housing Ph-II To Be Sanctioned Soon

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday announced that the sanctioning of the second phase of Indiramma housing would begin soon.

The minister, along with Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy and Ashwaraopet MLA Jare Adhinarayana, participated in Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) events at Chundrugonda and Annapureddypally villages in Ashwaraopet mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy stated that 3,500 Indiramma houses were sanctioned for each Assembly constituency in the first phase, and beneficiaries have already begun construction. Funds for the Indiramma housing scheme are being released every Monday, with payments issued in phases based on the level of construction progress. He assured that the second phase of housing sanctions would commence soon.

He said the state government aims to provide 20 lakh houses to eligible poor families over the next three and a half years.

Criticising the previous BRS government, the minister alleged that the earlier double-bedroom housing scheme had crushed the dreams of many poor families who aspired to own a home. He accused the previous administration of diluting housing initiatives under the pretext of implementing the double-bedroom scheme.

Srinivas Reddy emphasised that the Congress government is not only launching new welfare programmes promised during the elections but is also continuing beneficial schemes introduced by the previous regime. “Despite the state's financial burden of ₹8.19 lakh crore, the Congress government is committed to fulfilling all its poll promises,” he said, reiterating the government's unwavering support for the poor.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Vengal Rao Sagar Project at Chundrugonda. He said the state government has sanctioned ₹33 crore for its revival. The project, which was severely damaged during the 2019 floods, was neglected by the previous government, he claimed.

He added that reconstruction work on the irrigation project and circular bund would be carried out on a war footing. The revitalised project is expected to benefit tribal farmers in the surrounding areas.