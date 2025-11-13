Ponguleti: Govt Will Ensure Welfare Despite Financial Strain

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that bringing happiness to the homes of the poor is the primary aim of the welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government.

He laid the foundation stone for CC road works taken up at a cost of ₹30 lakh in Manda Thanda of Nelakondapally mandal in Khammam district, and distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 58 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that despite financial constraints, the state government has ensured that welfare schemes continue without interruption so that the poor do not face hardship. He said the government is working with a mission to improve the living conditions of the underprivileged by strengthening their financial stability. At the same time, he said, the government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society.

Highlighting that farmers’ welfare is a top priority for the Congress government, he said the waiver of crop loans up to ₹2 lakh has freed lakhs of farmers from debt. In addition to providing Minimum Support Price (MSP), the state government is extending a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for fine variety paddy, he added. Under the Rythu Bharosa investment support scheme, ₹9,000 crore has been deposited into farmers’ bank accounts.

He noted that the government is successfully implementing free travel for women in TGSRTC buses, free electricity up to 200 units for domestic consumers, and fine rice distribution to ration cardholders, all of which offer significant financial relief to the poor.

He strongly criticised the previous BRS government for diluting the double-bedroom housing scheme, which he said crushed the hopes of poor families aspiring to own a house. The Congress government, he said, has sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses to eligible families in the first phase, and all other eligible families will receive houses in the next three phases.