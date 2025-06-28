Ponguleti Fulfils ATC Promise To Palair

Nalgonda, June 28: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday fulfilled his promise to the people of Palair by securing administrative sanction for an Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) in the constituency. According to a press release from his camp office, the minister persuaded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to approve the project. The state government has allocated ₹45 crore for the establishment of the ATC in Palair.

In collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL), the government is setting up Advanced Technology Centres across the state. Forty specialised courses will be offered, including Product Design Development, Advanced Manufacturing, IoT Digital Instrumentation, Process Control Automation, Additive Manufacturing, Modern Automotive Maintenance, Prototyping, Industrial Robotics, and AI-Based Virtual Welding and Painting.



