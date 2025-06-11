Ponguleti: Free Sand For Indiramma Houses

Warangal: Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiaries need not pay for sand as the state government will provide it for free, assured revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Accompanied by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, MP Porika Balram Naik, Bhadrachalam MLA Telamma Venkat Rao and district collector T.S. Divakar, the minister laid a foundation stone for the scheme and started construction works here at Incherla village in Indiramma Colony of Mulugu district on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said that the people’s government in the state is moving forward with the goal of constructing 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crores. Earlier, the Congress government completed Indiramma housing construction work in every village.

The previous BRS government, he alleged, was in power for the last 10 years but gave excuses to poor about building double-bedroom houses and that they only called tenders for 93,000 houses and completed only 60,000 houses. The BRS came to power twice by showing the beautiful pictures of double bedroom houses to the people but did not distribute them, he alleged.

In Mulugu, 4,500 houses have already been provided in collaboration with ITDA and additionally, 1,000 extra houses will also be sanctioned. Funds for construction of houses will be distributed on every Monday and the beneficiaries must start construction works as soon as possible. Women should not be discouraged if they haven't received a house in the first phase.

He instructed district collectors to be prepared to implement the government’s decision regarding the distribution of sand for the Indiramma Housing Scheme and directed them to take steps to supply sand to the beneficiaries by issuing them special tokens and the officials of the forest department also should not prevent beneficiaries from constructing of houses, he ordered.

Later, speaking at the Bhu Bharati Act awareness programme held at Rythu Vedika in Govindaraopet mandal, the minister said that farmers faced many problems due to the Dharani Act introduced by the previous BRS government. It favours only large farmers and did a lot of injustice to poor farmers. But the newly introduced Bhu Bharati Act will resolve all land issues faced by poor farmers and will ensure justice to everyone.