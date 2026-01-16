Ponguleti: First-Ever Cabinet Meet Outside Hyderabad in Medaram

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday announced that, for the first time in the state’s history, a Cabinet meeting will be held outside Hyderabad. The meeting is scheduled to take place at Medaram on January 18.

Addressing a media conference at Muddupally in Edulapuram of Khammam district after laying the foundation stone for CC roads, the minister said such a Cabinet meeting had not been held outside the capital even during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. Holding the meeting at Medaram marks a historic first for Telangana, he said.

He said the biannual Sammakka-Sarakka Jathara at Medaram, scheduled from January 28 to 31, holds special significance as the state government has constructed magnificent Kakatiya-style stone structures at the venue. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will inaugurate these structures on January 19.

The minister informed that the Chief Minister would lay foundation stones for development works worth `362 crore during his Khammam district tour on January 18 and also inaugurate the Munneru-Palair link canal.

He said elections would soon be held for municipal corporations and municipalities whose elected bodies have completed their terms. During the Palair tour, the Chief Minister will meet Congress leaders from one municipal corporation and six municipalities and issue directions for the upcoming elections.

Stating that Congress elected representatives remain accessible to people even outside election periods, he said they are working sincerely to resolve public issues. He added that Edulapuram would be developed as a model municipality and that the government would soon sanction development works, as the town lags behind others.

The minister said the Congress government is implementing welfare schemes and selecting beneficiaries irrespective of political affiliation, citing the Indiramma Houses scheme as an example. He said 4.5 lakh houses have already been sanctioned in the first phase and that the second phase would begin in April 2026. He appealed to people to support the government’s welfare and development initiatives.

Later, he inspected arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit at Muddupally. Telangana State Warehouse Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao and officials from various departments attended the programme.