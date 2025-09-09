Ponguleti Fires Salvo at BRS for Diluting Housing Scheme During its Government

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday accused the earlier BRS government of not showing interest in the housing scheme as it would not bring commissions to those in power and therefore chose to build 2BHK apartments.

Instead, they spent lakhs of crores rupees for Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, Srinivas Reddy said after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in his camp office at Kusumanchi in Khammam district. He made it clear that Indiramma houses would be sanctioned to all the eligible poor families in the next three years.

He said that the earlier BRS government had plunged the state into Rs.8.08 lakh-crore debt in 10 years. Working through the financial crunch, the Congress government was implementing its all pre-poll promises, he added.

Listing the Congress welfare schemes, he said that the government was taking care to ensure that that poor faced no hardshipsWelfare and development were the two eyes of the government, Srinivas Reddy said.

Earlier, he also inaugurated gram panchyat office building at Naikangudem of Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district on Tuesday.