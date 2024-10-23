Ponguleti drops a bombshell, to reveal scam-tainted BRS leaders soon

Seoul (South Korea): Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday dropped a political bombshell by stating that the names of top BRS leaders, who were involved in Dharani portal, Kaleshwaram project, and phone-tapping scams, will be revealed in a day or two with all the evidences that were gathered over the past 10 months.

While speaking to media personnel from Telangana in Seoul on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy mentioned that the state government would release all the evidence in these cases, warning that "political bombs" would detonate in the state in a day or two. He said that the government has collected comprehensive evidence in these cases.

Srinivas Reddy stressed that the Congress government was in no rush to take action against the opposition leaders. He stressed that their objective was not political revenge, but justice. “In pursuit of justice, the government has formed inquiry commissions to conduct in-depth investigations into irregularities that occurred during the BRS administration. These investigations are progressing on several fronts, including the controversial Kaleshwaram project, the use of the Dharani portal, and the alleged phone-tapping incidents.”

"You will see political bombs bursting in the state in a day or two," Srinivas Reddy remarked, signalling the potential fallout from the investigations. "The names of top leaders will come out in these scams."

One of the key allegations made by Srinivas Reddy involves the Dharani portal, a digital platform launched by the previous BRS government to manage land records. He accused the BRS of compromising the state's land security by outsourcing the portal to foreign companies. According to Srinivas Reddy, the real motive behind the portal was to enable the BRS leaders to seize land from poorer sections.

"We are abolishing the Dharani portal as promised during the Assembly polls and will soon introduce the Bhumata portal in its place," Srinivas Reddy announced. The new Bhumata portal, he explained, would include 15 columns in the pattadar passbooks, providing a detailed history of land transfers and establishing clear ownership rights. The Dharani portal, in contrast, removed such crucial columns, making it difficult for landowners to prove their rights.

In addition to simplifying land record management, the minister promised that the new system would streamline the grievance redressal process. "There were about 35 modules in the Dharani portal, which were overly complicated. We will reduce that to single-digit modules, making it easier for agricultural landowners to seek corrections and resolve land disputes in a transparent manner," Srinivas Reddy said.