Ponguleti Directs Officials To Act On Rains

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed officials to take immediate measures to ensure that public life remains unaffected by the heavy rains lashing various parts of Telangana under the impact of the cyclone.

Reviewing the situation with revenue and disaster management officials on Wednesday, the minister instructed the entire revenue machinery to remain on high alert and take all precautionary and relief measures to prevent any loss of life or property. In view of the weather department’s warning of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Warangal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Peddapalli districts, he asked officials to stay vigilant and ready for emergency operations.

Ponguleti reviewed the situation in all rain-affected districts and sought detailed updates on the ground conditions. He said that immediate steps must be taken in low-lying and flood-prone areas, including evacuation if necessary, and instructed officials to keep rescue teams, boats and other essential equipment ready.

He directed the revenue department to coordinate closely with the electricity, panchayat raj and roads & buildings departments to ensure seamless response and quick restoration of services wherever disruptions occur. The minister also instructed that police personnel monitor streams, canals, and tanks to prevent accidents and warned officials to keep all emergency staff on standby. Stating that no loss of life should occur under any circumstances, Ponguleti urged officials to act with utmost alertness and efficiency in handling the situation.