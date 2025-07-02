Ponguleti directs collectors on Bhu Bharati, Indiramma houses

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the success of the landmark initiatives introduced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — the Bhu Bharati land reforms and the Indiramma housing scheme — lies in their effective ground-level implementation. He said that it was the responsibility of district collectors to ensure that these schemes truly benefit the poor and landless.

Ponguleti on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting with collectors of eight districts to assess the implementation of the Indiramma housing scheme and the Bhu Bharati Act at the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by collectors from Nirmal, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial and Wanaparthy districts.

The minister stated that people of Telangana had reposed immense faith in the Congress government with hopes of resolving decade-long land disputes and realising their dream of owning a home. He stressed that merely formulating laws was not enough; their meaningful execution was key. He urged officials to prioritise resolution of pending applications received at recent Bhu Bharati revenue sadassulu and ensure satisfaction among common people visiting revenue offices.

On the Indiramma housing scheme, the minister said that despite financial constraints, the government was regularly releasing funds every Monday. He directed collectors to focus on proper identification of beneficiaries, sanctioning of houses and strict monitoring of construction. He warned that houses under construction should be cancelled immediately if found to be sanctioned to ineligible persons. Each sanctioned house must receive 40 tonnes of free sand and materials like steel, cement and bricks should be provided at controlled prices via mandal-level committees.

In a separate meeting at the Secretariat, the minister also reviewed disaster preparedness in the Krishna and Godavari river basin districts, following the reconstitution of the Telangana State Disaster Management Authority (TGSDMA), which will now be chaired by the Chief Minister. He said a model system should be created to respond to natural calamities scientifically and effectively, with nodal officers being appointed for each concerned department.

He suggested developing a robust information-sharing system in coordination with IMD, identifying flood-prone villages in advance and permanently relocating vulnerable residents. He also stressed the need for a functional air-lift rescue mechanism, citing past challenges in his own Palair constituency.