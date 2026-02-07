Ponguleti : Despite Losing Power, BRS Daydreaming

WARANGAL: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday criticised the BRS, alleging that despite losing power, its leaders were continuing what he described as attention-seeking politics ahead of the municipal elections.

Addressing election meetings in Thorrur and Mahbubabad municipalities, the minister dismissed assurances made by BRS leaders, stating that those who failed to develop the region during their decade in power were now making claims about housing and community infrastructure.

He said the political situation in the state had changed, with the Congress holding key positions at the state, district and constituency levels. He appealed to voters to support the Congress and its ally, the Communist Party of India, in the municipal elections, stating that voters had earlier rejected the BRS and should do so again.

Referring to welfare measures, the minister said the Congress government was committed to providing houses to the poor under the Indiramma Housing scheme. He stated that, as revenue minister, he would oversee identification and allotment of house sites to eligible families in Thorrur and ensure completion of housing projects left pending by the previous BRS government.

During his campaign in Wardhannapet, Station Ghanpur and Jangaon, he announced a special grant of ₹10 crore for development works in Wardhannapet municipality. He also said the High Tension power lines in the area would be shifted by the first week of March and that certain Thandas would be separated from the municipality and restored as gram panchayats in line with public demand.

The minister warned contractors handling road and canal works in the Thorrur region to complete pending projects, stating that action would be taken after the elections. He also said a second phase of Indiramma housing sanctions would begin in April, covering all eligible beneficiaries.