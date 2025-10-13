Ponguleti Denies Rift With Surekha

WARANGAL: Revenue and Warangal in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday dismissed speculation about a political rift between him and endowments minister Konda Surekha, while addressing media persons at a press conference in Medaram, Mulugu district.

The rumours gained traction after minister Surekha was absent from a key review meeting on temple development works, attended by ministers Srinivas Reddy and Seethakka (panchayat raj minister).

Responding to the reports, Srinivas Reddy categorically denied that Surekha or any other cabinet colleague had filed a complaint against him with the party high command.

“Everyone knows who Srinivas Reddy is. I am not someone who craves contractual benefits. I don’t need to yearn for a ₹7 crore contract job,” he said.

He pointed out that all development works were being carried out in line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision, adding that he would continue to participate in review meetings with ministers Seethakka and Surekha in the coming days.

Drawing an analogy, he said the two women ministers were like the deities Sammakka and Saralamma, and reiterated that all of them were united in ensuring the success of the Maha Jatara. However, the joint presence of Srinivas Reddy and Seethakka in Medaram — without Surekha, has continued to be a subject of political discussion, amid reports of internal differences within the party.