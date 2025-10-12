Ponguleti: Congress Wants To Make Farmers Kings

NALGONDA: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that welfare and development have been given equal importance in the state government’s agenda to achieve the holistic development of Telangana.

The minister said the Congress government has freed 25 lakh farmers from debt by waiving crop loans up to ₹2 lakh and is committed to realising the vision of ‘Rythe Raju’ (the farmer is king). The government has also fulfilled its promise of a ₹500 bonus per quintal for fine paddy varieties and increased investment support under Rythu Bharosa to ₹12,000 per acre.

Laying the foundation stone for a BT road from Chinna Venkatagiri to Khammam at Yedulapuram, taken up at a cost of ₹1.71 crore, he said that the welfare of the poor must go hand in hand with the state’s development, as true progress is reflected in the upliftment of the underprivileged. He added that people had ended the BRS regime and brought the Congress to power, and the government would always stand by them.

Criticising the previous BRS government for pushing Telangana into a financial crisis by taking huge loans, Srinivas Reddy said the funds were not converted into productive assets. He alleged that the BRS diluted the double-bedroom housing scheme, dashing the hopes of the poor to own homes. After coming to power, the Congress government sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses in the first phase and will extend the scheme to all eligible families in the next three phases, irrespective of political affiliation.

He added that free domestic power up to 200 units, free travel for women in TGSRTC buses, new ration cards, and fine rice distribution are part of the government’s efforts to improve the living standards of the poor by reducing their financial burden.