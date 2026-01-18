Ponguleti: Cong To Reward Grassroots Leaders In Local Polls

NALGONDA: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said the Congress would provide opportunities to party leaders who worked to bring the party to power to become elected representatives in the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Maddupally in Edulapuram mandal of Khammam district, he said leaders who sincerely work for the Congress’s victory would receive recognition and political opportunities. He said that the Congress had captured 69 per cent of the gram panchayats in the recently held elections, describing it as a referendum on the state government.

He added that the BRS had suffered defeats in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, the Lok Sabha elections, and the byelections to the Cantonment and Jubilee Hills Assembly constituencies.

Referring to BRS leaders describing the municipal elections as “semi-finals”, he said the party would face a similar outcome to the gram panchayat elections. He accused BRS leaders of failing to change their attitude despite repeated electoral setbacks.

Stating that the Congress wave would continue in the urban local body polls, he said the party would win one municipal corporation and seven municipalities in Khammam district. He added that BRS candidates would not even secure their deposits in the coming elections.

Highlighting development initiatives, the minister said irrigation projects taken up by the Congress government would become milestones in the district’s development. He said 1.5 lakh acres of ayacut would be stabilised through the Munneru-Palair link canal, taken up at a cost of ₹162.54 crore. He added that the JNTU Engineering College and a 100-bed hospital at Kusumanchi would benefit the poor.

He further said the state government would implement welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers.

Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said providing irrigation to 10 Assembly constituencies in the district through Godavari waters was his long-cherished dream. He said the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme would stabilise three lakh acres of ayacut in the district.

Accusing the previous BRS government of failing to sanction funds for the distributary canals, he said the Congress government had accelerated the project after coming to power and commissioned three pump houses. He added that irrigation facilities would be extended to six lakh acres in the district over the next three years by completing ongoing projects.

Expressing confidence, he said Telangana would emerge as a developed state within the next three years.