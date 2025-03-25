Ponguleti: CM Revanth Will Inaugurate Tribal Musuem in Bhadrachalam on April 6

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that the tribal museum will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the upcoming Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Bhadrachalam on April 6.

Speaking during the release of the museum’s official brochure on the Assembly premises on Tuesday, Srinivas Reddy stressed the significance of preserving and promoting tribal traditions on a global stage.

He said that the tribal museum in Bhadrachalam would serve as a vital platform to exhibit the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities.

“The museum will be a dedicated space to showcase tribal customs, traditional attire, languages, handicrafts, folk songs, and rituals. It is our responsibility to protect these unique cultural identities, which are slowly fading with time,” said the minister.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Bhadrachalam, Srinivas Reddy referred to the Lord Rama Temple in the town as a revered pilgrimage site. He noted that the museum would complement the town’s religious appeal by adding a cultural dimension, thereby contributing to its development as a tourism hub.

In addition to promoting culture, the museum is expected to generate employment opportunities for tribal youth and artisans in the region. “This initiative will open up new markets for tribal handicrafts and provide a global platform for showcasing their talent,” he said.

Srinivas Reddy stressed that the museum reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development and cultural preservation. “Our tribal communities are an integral part of Telangana’s identity, and this museum is a step toward ensuring their traditions are passed down to future generations,” he added.