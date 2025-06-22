Ponguleti: BRS Inked Pact to Divert Godavari Water to Penna

Nalgonda: Minister for revenue and housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that it was the previous BRS government that had entered into an agreement with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and issued a Government Order (GO) in 2016 for the diversion of 400 TMC ft of Godavari river water to the Penna basin.

Addressing a public meeting while distributing Indiramma housing sanction letters to beneficiaries at the Mini Stadium in Nakrekal, the minister alleged that the BRS was now attempting to blame the Congress government for Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to construct a massive reservoir at Banakacherla, aimed at diverting Godavari water to the Penna basin.

“In fact, it was the BRS government that entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh in 2016 and approved the diversion of 400 TMC ft of water. Now, the same leaders are trying to hold the Congress government accountable, which is shameful,” he said. “For 10 years, the BRS never raised concerns about water-sharing issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Now, they are politicising the matter for their own convenience.”

Srinivas Reddy also questioned why former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao were reluctant to appear before the commission set up to probe the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). “Instead of cooperating with the inquiry commission, they tried to create disturbances by showcasing their cadre strength. There have certainly been irregularities in KLIS, and I am confident that the truth will come out soon,” he said, accusing them of misusing public funds.

He further criticised the BRS leaders for expressing false concern over the SLBC tunnel issue. “The BRS government neglected SLBC tunnel works throughout their 10-year rule,” he alleged.

The minister strongly objected to the display of flex banners and placards featuring the movie dialogue “Rappa... Rappa…” from the Telugu film Pushpa at a protest by a former minister. He warned that the government would take stringent action against anyone who tried to create a law-and-order disturbance.

Srinivas Reddy said not a single double-bedroom house was sanctioned to any family in the Nakrekal Assembly constituency during the BRS’ 10-year rule. “They misled the public with advertisements featuring model houses in newspapers. The poor remained deprived of homes,” he said. “The Indiramma housing scheme is intended to fulfil the dream of homeownership for the poor, irrespective of political affiliation.”

The state government plans to sanction 20 lakh Indiramma houses to eligible families over the next three-and-a-half years, he announced. “The Congress will seek votes in the next Assembly elections only after fulfilling this promise,” he added.

He also accused BRS leaders of encroaching upon government and poor people’s lands and fraudulently availing benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. “These issues will be corrected through the Bhu Bharati initiative, and justice will be delivered to the rightful beneficiaries,” he assured. “All land-related applications submitted by the public will be resolved by August 15.”