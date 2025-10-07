Ponguleti Briefs Kharge on Indiramma Housing Progress

Hyderabad: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru and briefed him on the progress of the Indiramma Housing Scheme being implemented across Telangana. The minister said that of the 4.5 lakh houses sanctioned for this year, construction of about 3.5 lakh houses is progressing at various stages under the scheme.

Kharge, who is recuperating in Bengaluru, enquired about the implementation process, payment mechanisms, beneficiary selection, and the per-unit cost of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Srinivas Reddy said that Telangana was the only state where the government has allocated Rs.5 lakh for each house, enabling beneficiaries to construct dwellings of not less than 400 sq. ft. He said that while other states depend largely on Central funds, Telangana has gone a step further by enhancing financial assistance to ensure better housing standards for the poor.

The minister said that due to the lack of housing initiatives over the past decade, demand for Indiramma houses has risen sharply. In the first phase, the government aims to construct 4.5 lakh houses across all Assembly constituencies, allocating 3,500 houses per constituency at an estimated cost of `22,500 crore. Beneficiary selection has been completed, and over two lakh houses are already under various stages of construction.

Srinivas Reddy said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally participated in the house-warming ceremonies of several completed Indiramma houses last month. He added that payments to beneficiaries are being made directly into their bank accounts every Monday based on the progress of construction. The selection process is being carried out transparently, solely based on economic criteria, without any political bias.

The minister said that Chenchu tribal families living in forest areas have been sanctioned houses for the first-time ever. To ensure transparency and quick redressal, a dedicated call centre has been established to resolve complaints within 24 hours.

Appreciating the detailed presentation, Kharge lauded the Telangana government for the effective implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme and advised the Minister to continue the good work with the same commitment.