Ponguleti Assures to Transform Mallur Temple Into World-Class Spiritual Destination

WARANGAL: In a significant move aimed at bolstering temple tourism in Telangana, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday announced that the state government is determined to transform the historic Sri Hemachala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mallur into a world-class spiritual destination.

Srinivas Reddy visited the shrine in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district along with Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka, Mahabubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, and MLAs Tellam Venkatrao and Payam Venkateswarlu.

Temple priests accorded them the traditional "Poornakumbham" welcome amid the chanting of Vedic hymns. The ministerial delegation offered “Pattu Vastrams (silk clothes)” to the presiding deity and performed special prayers. Following the darshan, the priests briefed the dignitaries about the historical and spiritual significance of the self-manifested (Swayambhu) idol, which attracts thousands of devotees from across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Srinivas Reddy emphasised that the people’s government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is preparing a comprehensive roadmap to make all major temples along the Godavari River belt, from Basara to Bhadrachalam, part of a Temple Tourism Circuit. The focus will be on not just spiritual uplift but also improve local economies.

Srinivas Reddy said work on the temple circuit is expected to commence shortly, linking various shrines to provide a seamless experience for pilgrims.

He pointed out that the Mulugu region is already home to several renowned tourist attractions. He said at the special request of area minister Seethakka, they will quickly develop infrastructure at the Mallur temple, ensuring that the sentiments and needs of devotees from all walks of life are respected and addressed.

The minister reiterated that the administration is committed to protecting the sanctity of all ancient sites, while creating modern amenities to accommodate the growing needs of pilgrims and visitors.

Those present on the occasion included district collector T.S. Divakara, superintendent of police Sudheer Ramnath Kekan, additional collector (Revenue) Mahender, temple executive officer Mahesh, members of the Temple Trust Board, and local public representatives.