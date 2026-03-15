Ponguleti Announces Eco-Tourism Development At Srinivasagiri

NALGONDA: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday announced that Srinivasagiri, located at Gattaigudem near Paloncha in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, would be developed as an eco-tourism destination.

Along with his wife Maduri, he offered silk clothes for the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at the Srinivasagiri hill shrine temple. He reached the temple through the walk path of 1,600 steps (metla dari) and participated in the celestial wedding ceremony.

The minister joined devotees in chanting “Om Namo Venkateshaya”, conveying the message that all are equal before God.

Speaking on the occasion, he said all necessary facilities would be developed at the temple for devotees. He assured that Srinivasagiri, which is surrounded by scenic natural beauty, would be developed into an eco-tourism destination.