Ponguleti Announces 12% Additional Compensation For Farmers In Khammam NH Project

NALGONDA: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday directed officials to provide 12 per cent additional compensation over the previously fixed amount to farmers whose lands were acquired for the Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield Highway.

Inspecting the highway works at its entry and exit points in Muthagudem of Penuballi mandal in Khammam district, the minister said the 162 km-long expressway, connecting Khammam in Telangana to Devarapalli in Andhra Pradesh, would be a milestone in the development of both states. Designed to improve connectivity and boost regional economies, the expressway is expected to have a transformative impact on the areas it passes through.

He said the state government was positively considering farmers’ representations regarding land acquisition and instructed officials to ensure the additional 12 per cent compensation is paid to affected farmers. He also directed that compensation be provided for small land parcels remaining with farmers after acquisition, recognising that cultivating such small plots is not feasible.

Highlighting the importance of farmer-friendly infrastructure, the minister underlined that the construction of service roads should proceed without causing inconvenience to local farmers. He suggested officials include stormwater drains along these roads wherever possible.

In addition to the highway projects, the minister announced plans for state-wide storage infrastructure, with godowns having a total capacity of five lakh metric tons to be constructed over the next three years. As a pilot project, a cold storage facility with a capacity of 9,700 metric tons has already been initiated at M.V. Palem in Khammam district.

Earlier in the day, the revenue minister laid the foundation stone for a shaadi khana at Kallu, with an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh. Sathupalli MLA Matta Ragamayee and Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik accompanied the minister during his tour.