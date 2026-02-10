 Top
Ponguleti Alleges BRS Still Tapping Phones, Orders Probe into Meeting Leak

Telangana
10 Feb 2026 6:37 PM IST

He announced that a comprehensive investigation will be launched to determine how his internal conversations with officials were intercepted

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: State revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has alleged that leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) may still be engaging in phone tapping.

The minister expressed fury after confidential discussions from an official review meeting regarding the Edulapuram municipal elections were leaked to the public. He announced that a comprehensive investigation will be launched to determine how his internal conversations with officials were intercepted. Furthermore, he warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the wiretapping.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Web Desk
