Ponguleti: All Homeless Will Get Indiramma Houses

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday announced that all homeless poor will receive Indiramma houses in the next three phases of the scheme.

While distributing allocation letters for double-bedroom homes to 18 beneficiaries in Ponnekal, Khammam Rural mandal, he accused the previous BRS government of undermining the housing programme by rebranding it as a “double-bedroom” scheme, thereby obstructing the poor’s dream of homeownership. He added that, in addition to new Indiramma houses, the Congress government has also taken on the task of completing the unfinished double-bedroom units left over from its predecessor, and these homes will be allocated to the poorest of the poor.

He said the Congress administration is fulfilling its election promises one by one despite financial constraints. He criticised the former BRS government for plunging Telangana into debt by taking out excessive loans for irrigation projects. “The Congress government will stand with the poor no matter what,” he declared. Alongside continuing welfare schemes inherited from the previous administration, his government is also rolling out new measures: free domestic electricity up to 200 units, LPG cylinder refills at Rs 500, subsidised fine rice for ration-card holders, and free bus travel for women on TGSRTC services.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the renovated Khammam Rural police station building. Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt also attended the programme.