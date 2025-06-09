Polytechnic Student Dies by Suicide After Exam Failure in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A 17-year-old polytechnic student, Shinde Shiva Kumar, died by suicide on Sunday after consuming pesticide, reportedly distressed over failing his semester examinations. A native of Narsapur in Nirmal district, Shiva Kumar was a second-year student at the Government Polytechnic College in Nizamabad. He had failed in multiple subjects across both first and second-year semesters.

He parents reportedly scolded him for failing in semester exams. To appear for supplementary examinations, he reached Nizamabad on June 6 and consumed pesticide at Dasnagar on Nizamabad-Armoor road. He later reached the hostel in Nizamabad and complained of vomiting. His classmates and friends immediately shifted him to a hospital on Friday.

While undergoing treatment, Shiva Kumar succumbed on Sunday. Makloor police registered a case and are investigating.