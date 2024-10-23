Polytechnic College at Marredpally Being Upgraded Into B. Tech College: Sriganesh

Hyderabad: Taking the initiative to enhance availability of higher education across the city limits, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has given his approval for upgrading the polytechnic college in East Marredpally into a B. Tech engineering college, said Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Narayanan here on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as a major step towards addressing long-standing concerns over scarcity of government engineering colleges in central urban areas, given that many are currently situated on the city’s outskirts.

During a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister, principal secretary Burra Venkatesham and the legislator discussed ways and means to upgrade the existing government polytechnic college in East Marredpally. Towards this, it will now be transformed into a fully-equipped government B. Tech Engineering College. It will provide world-class education, and will especially cater to students within the cantonment constituency.

“Students and parents have long expressed concerns about the limited number of government-run engineering colleges within Hyderabad. Most such institutions are located on the periphery, leading to long commutes for students and a lack of convenient access to quality education for many. The proposed college will address this gap to considerable levels,” the MLA told Deccan Chronicle.

“Moreover, with distance not being an obstacle anymore, especially for girls, this institution will produce a new generation of skilled professionals,” he said.

Narayanan, who has been at the forefront of this initiative, spoke about the importance of bringing advanced educational facilities to the “heart of Hyderabad.”

He added that the Chief Minister’s endorsement of the project is expected to accelerate completion of all necessary procedures and formalities as they bid to make the college operational by the next academic year.

“It will boast of upgraded infrastructure, modern laboratories and industry-aligned curricula, enabling students to gain practical experience and stay competitive on a global level,” he added.