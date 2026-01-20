Pollution Panel Raises Alarm at Industrial Expo

Hyderabad:Concerns over rising air, water and waste pollution were highlighted as the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB) set up an awareness stall at the All India Industrial Exhibition in the city on Monday.

Visitors were briefed on pollution sources such as municipal solid waste, industrial emissions, water contamination, noise pollution and the growing impact of single‑use plastics. Officials explained how pollution affects public health and outlined regulatory measures and preventive practices that citizens and institutions can adopt.



Dr. Satheesh, a medical officer from Aurobindo Factory, spoke about air pollution caused by vehicles and farm practices. “Stubble burning has become a major problem and is increasing air pollution. Crop residue should be converted into compost instead of being burnt,” he said, noting that many farmers are willing to pay for stubble to be taken away and reused.



He also flagged emissions from ageing vehicles. “Old vehicles emit much higher pollution. Converting them to electric vehicles can significantly reduce air pollution and fuel consumption, but stronger government support is needed,” he said, adding that such initiatives could also generate employment for youth.



Board officials explained the environmental damage caused by single‑use plastics, including soil and water contamination, harm to wildlife and blockage of drainage systems. Visitors were informed about the plastic ban and encouraged to adopt reusable and eco‑friendly alternatives.



Officials stressed that individual lifestyle choices, combined with collective action, could help prevent urban pollution levels from reaching critical stages and improve overall public health.