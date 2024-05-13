Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Polling in Warangal smooth despite rough weather, power cuts last night

Telangana
Sandeep Erukala
13 May 2024 5:36 AM GMT
Polling in Warangal smooth despite rough weather, power cuts last night
x
Elderly woman voter showing the mark of indelible ink after casting her vote at a polling booth at Warangal. (Photo:X)

Warangal: Despite heavy rainfall on Sunday night and subsequent power outages in several areas throughout the night, polling in the Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency is proceeding smoothly.

Rahul Ananthula speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a resident of Hanumakonda said, "Despite the challenges posed by the previous night's rain and power cuts, there has been no disruption in the voting process."
He further noted, "Even in areas experiencing power disruptions, officials efficiently used torches to verify voter names on the lists."
Although there are reports of a slight delay in the commencement of polling, which began at 7 am, overall, the process has been well-managed.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Warangal Lok Sabha Polls Rains 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Sandeep Erukala
About the AuthorSandeep Erukala

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick