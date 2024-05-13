Polling in Warangal smooth despite rough weather, power cuts last night

Warangal: Despite heavy rainfall on Sunday night and subsequent power outages in several areas throughout the night, polling in the Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency is proceeding smoothly.

Rahul Ananthula speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a resident of Hanumakonda said, "Despite the challenges posed by the previous night's rain and power cuts, there has been no disruption in the voting process."



He further noted, "Even in areas experiencing power disruptions, officials efficiently used torches to verify voter names on the lists."

Although there are reports of a slight delay in the commencement of polling, which began at 7 am, overall, the process has been well-managed.



