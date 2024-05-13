Polling in Maoist affected areas concludes at 4 pm

Hyderabad: The polling in Maoist affected areas in Telangana was concluded at 4 pm as against the actual 6 pm on Monday.



The polling in Maoist infested areas covering 13 Assembly constituencies passed off peacefully bringing much needed relief for the police and election officials as a few days ago Maoists released a poster asking the people to boycott the elections.

These areas include Asifabad, Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampally, Mancherial, Manthani, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Illandu, Ashwaraopet and Kothagudem.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) in coordination with the police department made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of polling. Additional police forces were deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident.

With the polling passing off in an incident-free manner, the administration heaved a sigh of relief. Sources said the polling was concluded early in view of the security scenario and to ensure safe shifting of Electronic Voting Machines (EMMs) to strong rooms for counting on June 4.