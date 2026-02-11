Polling Underway in Telangana Municipal Elections

Hyderabad: Polling for municipal elections commenced across Telangana on Wednesday morning amid tight security arrangements. Voting is being held in 412 divisions under seven municipal corporations and 2,568 wards across 116 municipalities.

The polling process began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Voters have started arriving at polling stations to exercise their franchise. To ensure peaceful conduct of the elections and prevent any untoward incidents, elaborate police security has been deployed across the state.

The State Election Commission has arranged webcasting facilities both inside and outside all polling stations to maintain transparency and monitor the voting process.

Counting of votes will be taken up on February 13. Indirect elections for the posts of Mayors and Deputy Mayors in municipal corporations, as well as Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons in municipalities, will be held on the 16.