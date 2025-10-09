Poll Panel Ensures Better Visibility Of Candidates In Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: In an attempt to help voters to recognise their preferred candidate clearly, the Election Commission has decided to print colour photographs of candidates on the ballot sheet pasted on the EVMs. Similarly, the candidate’s face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility.

District Electoral Officer (DEO) R.V. Karnan on Wednesday briefed the representatives of political parties on the by-election schedule and delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

He said political advertisements are not permitted on government property, and prior permission must be obtained for publicity on private property. The election authorities warned that if unauthorised advertisement materials are reinstalled after removal, cases will be registered, and expenses recovered from the concerned political parties.

All campaign materials must receive pre-approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before being displayed, the DEO informed party representatives.

The MCMC workplace and Media Centre were set up on Wednesday at the GHMC Head Office. According to the latest cumulative report, a total of 1,620 defacement cases have been recorded, including 1,097 on public property and 523 on private property. All identified violations have been removed as part of the enforcement drive.

Officials have been instructed to monitor complaints round the clock through the 1950 Election Helpline and the C-VIGIL mobile application. Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the constituency for enforcement, including the seizure of cash and liquor.

As per election guidelines, mobile phones will not be allowed inside polling booths during the Jubilee Hills by-election. To facilitate voters, mobile deposit counters will be arranged outside polling stations. Polling is scheduled for November 11, and counting will be held on November 14.