Politics only During Polls, Focus on Development: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said politics should be confined to election time and that his focus would be on development and implementation of promises made to the people.

He was speaking after attending the charge-taking ceremony of Edulapuram municipal chairperson Pokabathini Anitha and felicitating newly elected Congress councillors.

The minister said that after elections, priority should be given to development and welfare activities, and asked the councillors to follow the same principle. He stated that assurances given during the election campaign in Edulapuram would be fulfilled and development works would be taken up on priority.

Noting that Edulapuram municipality is spread over a wide area with several open plots, he said proper utilisation of such lands was necessary. He pointed out instances of water stagnation in open spaces, which could lead to unhygienic conditions, and stressed the need to improve civic amenities. He said urban infrastructure development would receive special attention and reiterated that Edulapuram would be developed as a model municipality in the state.

Advising councillors, he said they should tour their wards every morning, monitor sanitation works, remain accessible to residents and oversee development works to ensure quality.

He directed municipal authorities to remove constructions that had come up encroaching upon nalas and said a municipal council meeting would be held within 15 days to finalise works to be taken up.