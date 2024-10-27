Politics Heats Up Over Musi Pollution, Its Harmful Impact on Villages

Nalgonda: Political parties are embroiled in a dispute over the clean-up of the polluted Musi River in Nalgonda district, impacting villages along its banks. The conflict arose after the state government authorised the demolition of encroachments along the river, putting the spotlight on pollution from approximately 70 industries over the past two decades.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, who went on a padayatra to highlight the problem, held a meeting in Hyderabad with villagers who protested against the objections raised by Opposition parties.

Pollution levels are particularly high near Mothkur, though they somewhat diminish downstream especially where the Bikkeru stream merges with the river at Vardhamankota in Suryapet district.

Farmers in these areas rely on bore wells drilled into the Musi River for irrigation water, ensuring their crops survive even during droughts.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that Musi River water was contaminated not only with Hyderabad’s drainage but also with chemical waste from around 70 industries. He noted that filtering out these chemical wastes through sewage treatment plants was unfeasible.

Nallabelli Yadagiri, a farmer from Gattusingaram, a village near the river, expressed concern about the declining water quality, and the river has acquired a grey hue over the last decade. Despite this, the water is used for irrigation. "We also consume the rice that we mill from our own paddy, but the Musi water has changed to light black due to pollution over the past 10 years," he explained.

Siga Ramachandru, a resident of Jajireddygudem, another village near the Musi, mentioned that a decade ago, villagers drank water from an open well in the Musi River. Now, thanks to Mission Bhagiratha, they receive treated drinking water. He stressed that the government should prioritise stopping industrial chemical waste discharge.

Additionally, during low water levels, the river emits foul odours, and a suspicious white layer from chemical residues appears on the riverbed.