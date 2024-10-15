Politics can wait, Telangana CM tells KCR

HYDERABAD: “Politics can wait for elections. When it comes to protecting the country, we must stand united,” declared Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and asked the opposition BRS to put national security over politics.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Indian Navy’s Very Low Frequency (VLF) communication station in Vikarabad, Revanth Reddy criticised opponents for spreading false narratives about the project.

“Some parties have been used to lying for 10 years and continue to do so. Their claims about environmental harm are nothing but an attempt to mislead the public,” he said, hinting at opposition from the BRS.

He highlighted that the final approval for the Navy project was given during the tenure of the BRS government, in 2017. “It was their administration that cleared the land transfer, but now they oppose it. The people must see through this hypocrisy,” he remarked, adding that security should be above party politics.

The Chief Minister dismissed concerns about environmental damage as baseless. “Only 8,900 small trees will be cut if necessary, and extensive reforestation efforts will follow. This is not a dense forest; only smaller trees will be impacted,” he said.

He emphasised that the state government remains committed to balancing development with ecological responsibility.

The Chief Minister also promised that the township accompanying the VLF station would bring infrastructure benefits to the region. “Schools, hospitals, and markets will serve the community, and a third of the seats in educational institutions will be reserved for local children. This project will bring jobs and opportunities, ensuring the growth of Vikarabad,” he stated.

He appealed to Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to ensure that access to the Ramalingeswara Swamy temple within the project area remains open. “We must respect the faith of the people and guarantee uninterrupted access to the temple, even during construction,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that delays in land acquisition had slowed progress over the past decade. “The proposal was cleared years ago, but it stalled due to administrative bottlenecks. Our government expedited the process, which has allowed us to reach this important milestone today,” he said.

He also expressed pride in Telangana’s role in contributing to India’s maritime strength and praised the Navy for their commitment to sustainable development. “This facility will not only secure our nation’s maritime interests but also boost local economic growth. With every brick laid here, we are fortifying the future of the country,” he said.