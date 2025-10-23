Political Row over Kuda Land Auction in Warangal

Warangal: The proposed Kuda land auction has sparked a political row, with the BJP threatening to block the sale and Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy accusing the party of hypocrisy over its own land deals.

Former BJP district president Rao Padma Reddy condemned the plan to sell 2.27 acres in Balasamudram, calling it irresponsible and vowing to stop the November 3 auction.

In response, Venkatram Reddy said the BJP had no moral right to object, citing its own large-scale land sales in states it governs. Kuda aims to raise ₹100 crore from the auction to fund key infrastructure projects in Warangal stalled due to financial constraints.