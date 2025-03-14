Political row erupts as Congress MP slams KTR for backing Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: A political row has erupted as Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar slammed BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for supporting former minister Jagadish Reddy amid allegations of disrespecting a Dalit Speaker in the Assembly.

Kumar took to X to criticise Rama Rao, stating, "Former minister Jagadish Reddy disrespected a Dalit Speaker in the Assembly, yet instead of reprimanding him, you are backing him, @KTRBRS?" He also questioned Rama Rao's threat of an indefinite hunger strike.

Kumar further accused the BRS party of a history of disregard for Dalits, highlighting their unfulfilled promise of a Dalit Chief Minister and labelling their actions as hypocritical.