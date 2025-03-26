Political Parties back CEO’s bid to link Aadhaar, voter IDs

Hyderabad: Political parties on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission of India's move to link Aadhaar to voter IDs and asked Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy to remove bogus voters and set up polling centers at the residential communities.

During a meeting convened by the CEO on Tuesday on the efforts to purify electoral rolls ahead of upcoming local body elections, the poll officer explained initiatives taken to improve the accuracy of voter lists, including measures to address discrepancies and ensure a robust electoral framework.

Sudharshan Reddy invited suggestions from the political parties on establishing polling booths in gated communities, linking Aadhaar with voter IDs, and removing deceased voters from the rolls.

He also provided an overview of the legal framework governing voter enrollment, additions, and deletions. He emphasised the importance of registering first-time voters aged 17-18 and sought the cooperation of political parties in this effort.

Telangana Telugu Desam spokesperson N. Dura Prasad, who attended the meeting, said that they welcomed the CEO’s plan to link Aadhaar and voter IDs to remove bogus voters in Telangana. He also asked the CEO to increase polling centres in ensuing GHMC elections so as the voters will not face hindrances to cast their votes.

BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy asked the CEO to focus on getting more young voters to vote in the ensuing elections. The Election Commission must also delete bogus votes in GHMC. There is a need to increase polling centres in the GHMC to facilitate the voters to utilise their rights.