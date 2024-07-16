Political Cartoonist Sridhar To Host Workshop on Cartooning in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Renowned political cartoonist Sridhar, formerly associated with a Telugu daily, has announced a day-long workshop on political and non-political cartooning on July 21 at Shilparamam, Hyderabad. The workshop is open to all individuals over the age of 15 who have an interest in cartooning. Sridhar aims to engage participants in creating and learning new techniques for both political and non-political cartoons. The deadline for registration is July 19 and more information is available on 9398804284.