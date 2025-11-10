Policing Needs to Be Citizen-Centric, Says DCP K. Shilpavalli

Hyderabad: Central zone DCP K. Shilpavalli on Sunday said that policing needed to be citizen-centric, empathetic, and integrity-driven, ensuring that every officer upheld the highest ethical and professional standards in conduct and performance.

During a meeting organised to define the operational roadmap for police officers, she said the Disha Nirdesh outlined by DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy and Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar emphasized fair, firm, friendly and professional policing.

Addressing 600 police officers, who attended the meeting, she said although only a small fraction of the public visits police stations, each interaction significantly shapes the public’s perception of the entire department. “Therefore, officers must demonstrate empathy, listen patiently to grievances, and discharge their duties with commitment and sincerity,” Shilpavalli explained.

She urged the force to perform ordinary tasks in an extraordinary manner, thereby fostering public trust and respect through professionalism and service excellence.

The DCP also underscored the importance of neatness and discipline, both personal and institutional. Cleanliness and orderliness in police stations, she said, are direct indicators of organizational pride and public respect. Officers were advised to maintain a smart and confident appearance, projecting a dignified image of the department at all times.

She stressed the need to strengthen public relations through regular community interaction, awareness programs, and effective development of human intelligence networks, which are crucial for proactive policing and crime prevention.

Shilpavalli also reminded that whether on or off duty, every officer represents the image of the Hyderabad City Police and Telangana Police. She cautioned officers to exercise utmost care in personal conduct, professional relationships, and financial discipline. “Any lapse in integrity or behavior, she warned, will invite strict disciplinary action,” she said.