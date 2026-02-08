"Policing Is A Social Responsibility": CP Sajjanar Launches 'Extra Mile' Awards, Honours 1,446 Personnel

HYDERABAD: For the first time city police initiated an `Extra Mile` award and reward ceremony in which 1,446 police personnel have been honoured for their dedicated services by city police V C Sajjanar, at ICCC on Sunday.

In recognition of their dedication and performance in the line of duty, the selected police personnel were rewarded Marking a first for the city Sajjanar along with senior officers, conferred the newly instituted ‘Extra Mile’ Awards and ‘Good Work Done’ rewards.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar, congratulated the awardees and said that policing is not merely a profession but a social responsibility.

Sajjanar urged personnel to go beyond routine duties and uphold accountability, innovation, and humane conduct while interacting with the public.

“The true measure of success lies not only in completing a task but in the confidence and reassurance extended to victims. When police personnel act responsibly beyond the call of duty, public trust in the force strengthens,” Sajjanar said.

Explaining the ‘Extra Mile’ initiative, the commissioner stated that it aims to identify and recognise personnel who display exceptional talent and render services beyond their assigned roles.

This recognition is intended to motivate the force and encourage others to perform with greater commitment, the commissioner added.

Highlighting the role of human values in policing, Sajjanar, further said that while technology has advanced significantly, it cannot replace integrity, sincerity, and compassion at the grassroots level, he further added

Commissioner appreciated the collective efforts of the force—from Home Guards to senior officers—in maintaining law and order in the city

On the occasion commissioner announced that the recognition process would continue and awards would be presented every month at the zonal level to SHOs, SIs, and constables for notable performance.



The awards were finalised based on performance during the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters of the previous financial year.

-Extra Mile Awards- 271 personnel

-Good Work Done Rewards: 1,175 personnel

-The awardees included Additional DCPs, ACPs, Inspectors, SIs, ASIs, Head Constables, Constables, Home Guards, ministerial staff, and Public Prosecutors





The event was attended by Additional CP i M. Srinivasulu, Joint CP N Swetha, DCPs S.Chaitanya Kumar, K.Shilpavalli, IPS, Sri.V.Arvind Babu, Lavanya Naik Jadav, K Venkata Lakshmi, and other senior police officers.