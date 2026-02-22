Police: Writer Srinivas Murder Not Related To Book On Pawan Kalyan

NALGONDA: Kusumanchi police on Saturday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of writer and YouTuber Boggula Srinivas and clarified that the killing had no link to the book authored by him on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Assistant commissioner of police (Khammam Rural) Tirupathi Reddy told reporters in Khammam that Srinivas was found dead in a car in the Palair reservoir on February 14. A case was registered based on a complaint and four special teams were formed to investigate.

The arrested were identified as Mekala Venumadhav Reddy, a native of Ashwaraopet, and three alleged hired assailants, Pokala Koteshwar Rao, Sheik Abdul Hafeez and Mohammed Azmath Ali Khan. Police said the killing was allegedly carried out by a ‘supari’ gang engaged by Venumadhav Reddy, who was a close associate of the victim.

According to police, Srinivas held a GST number in the name of Boggula BBQ. Venumadhav Reddy had floated a firm, Meka Projects, and allegedly used the GST number of Boggula BBQ by projecting it as a sub-contractor. A GST fraud of about Rs 90 lakh was allegedly committed, following which authorities issued a notice demanding about Rs 1 crore, including penalty.

Police said Venumadhav paid Rs 15 lakh to Srinivas and promised to clear the remaining amount. However, the GST licence of Boggula BBQ was cancelled for non-payment. Differences arose between the two over the pending amount, following which Venumadhav allegedly conspired to kill Srinivas.

As per the investigation, the accused allegedly lured Srinivas on February 13 on the pretext of settling the dues at Vijayawada. He travelled in his car along with them. Police said he was taken to an isolated stretch between Nakrekal and Jangaon and allegedly killed using knives and iron rods. To stage the crime as an accident, the accused allegedly pushed the car with the body into the Palair reservoir. The case was cracked based on technical evidence, the ACP said.

A case was registered under Sections 103 (murder), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 238 (tampering with evidence) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were arrested in Hyderabad and remanded.

Srinivas, a native of Alluru in Nandikotkur mandal of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh, had been residing in Hyderabad. His death had drawn attention as he had authored the book ‘Pawan Kalyan Hatao-Politics Bachavo’ in 2014.