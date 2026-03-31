Police Welfare Fuel Station Set Up

HYDERABAD: The police welfare department has set up a new fuel station at Begumpet to generate revenue for the welfare of police personnel. The outlet was inaugurated on Monday by Director-General of Police Shivadhar Reddy in the presence of senior officials.

Speaking at the event, the DGP said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen welfare measures within the department, with revenue from the station to be utilised for schemes benefiting police personnel and their families.

Officials noted that the petrol bunk has been established in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited to ensure quality fuel and efficient services. The facility will cater to both departmental and public needs.

Malkajgiri commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty announced that the station will open to the general public from April 1, 2026. Senior officers and other officials attended the inauguration.