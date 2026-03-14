Police Warn of New LPG Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar urged the public to be wary of a new cyber fraud in which criminals are exploiting the rush for LPG cylinders.

He said fraudsters are sending fake messages and WhatsApp links asking people to update their gas connection KYC or book emergency cylinders. Clicking on such links or downloading APK files sent by unknown persons can allow criminals to gain full control of a mobile phone and access bank messages and OTPs.

Citing a recent case in Dombivli, Maharashtra, he said two women lost about Rs. 4 lakhs after installing a fake app sent by scammers posing as gas company representatives.

Commissioner Sajjanar advised people to use only official apps or websites of authorised LPG companies for bookings or KYC updates. He also warned the public not to share bank details, OTPs or UPI PINs with anyone.