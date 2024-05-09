Police to 'impose' traffic restrictions in view of Modi’s meeting in LB Stadium on May 10

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police are likely to impose the following traffic restrictions on May 10 from 4 pm to 8 pm in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a public meetingorganized by BJP, Telangana at LB Stadium here.



The traffic will be restricted or diverted or routed at the following placesfrom Begumpet Airport to LB Stadium: Prime Minister will proceed to LB Stadium from Begumpet Airport, via Airport Y Junction, right turn under PNT flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet flyover, Greenlands, left turn, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Khairtabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli Junction, right turn, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, AR Petrol Pump left turn, LB Stadium.

After completion of public meeting, the Prime Minister will return to Begumpet Airport in the same route. The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places on need basis around LB Stadium:

Traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump Junction towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards, SBI Gunfoundry, GPO Abids Circle, Nampally station road.

Traffic coming from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to be avoided between 4 pm and 8 pm on May 10

Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet Flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Greenlands, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Island), Rajbhavan Road, Panjagutta, VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC Buses:



RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid LB Stadium main Gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at A.R. Petrol bunk (Public Gardens) towards Nampally.

Citizens are requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes during the specified timings and cooperate with the Traffic police. In case of any inconvenience in commuting, please contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.