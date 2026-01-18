Devotees Throng Medaram Ahead of Maha Jathara

Mulugu: Devotees in large numbers have begun thronging Medaram ahead of the Maha Jathara, scheduled from January 28 to 31. The Sammakka Saralamma Gaddelu are bustling with pilgrims offering prayers, with extended holidays contributing to heavy crowds.

Meanwhile, ahead of a cabinet meeting in Medaram under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, police have deployed a strong security arrangement. Measures have also been taken to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth flow of devotees during the jathara.