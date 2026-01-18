 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Devotees Throng Medaram Ahead of Maha Jathara

Telangana
18 Jan 2026 1:00 PM IST

With the Maha Jathara scheduled from January 28 to 31, pilgrims throng Sammakka Saralamma Gaddelu while authorities ensure smooth traffic and security for today’s cabinet meeting.

Devotees Throng Medaram Ahead of Maha Jathara
x
Devotees offer prayers at Sammakka Saralamma Jathara

Mulugu: Devotees in large numbers have begun thronging Medaram ahead of the Maha Jathara, scheduled from January 28 to 31. The Sammakka Saralamma Gaddelu are bustling with pilgrims offering prayers, with extended holidays contributing to heavy crowds.

Meanwhile, ahead of a cabinet meeting in Medaram under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, police have deployed a strong security arrangement. Measures have also been taken to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth flow of devotees during the jathara.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
sammakka saralamma jatara Medaram 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X