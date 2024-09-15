Hyderabad: West zone cops on Sunday prevented an attempt by the BRS students wing BRSV to lay siege to the ministers' quarters, demanding the repeal of GO 33 and the conduct of NEET counselling in the state.

This led to a scuffle between the police personnel and student leaders near Telangana Bhavan. The protesters were taken into preventive custody and released later. A few student leaders who staged a protest in front of the ministers’ quarters were also briefly detained.

Speaking to mediapersons, BRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav said that medical seats should be only reserved for local students, and said that students born in Telangana were to be considered locals.

He alleged that the GO Ms. No. 33 could harm local students and demanded the government withdraw its petition from the Supreme Court, which challenges the Telangana High Court's ruling on diluting the local quota criteria for MBBS/BDS admissions. He also claimed that giving deemed university status to many colleges would deny 50 per cent of their seats for local students who hail from the poor and middle classes.