Police: There Is No Such Thing As Digital Arrest

Hyderabad: “There is no such thing as a digital arrest or online investigation system under the law,” said Sub-Inspector G. Ambica of the city cybercrime unit (CCCU) at a cyber awareness programme at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

The session covered various online frauds, including courier scams, digital arrest hoaxes, fraudulent trading schemes, APK file scams, part-time job investment frauds, OTP scams, honey traps and social media trolling.

Officers from the CCCU advised participants not to share OTPs, debit or credit card details or other sensitive information with unknown persons. They also warned against answering unknown calls, clicking on suspicious links or sharing confidential data.

Victims of cyber fraud are urged to act immediately by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in. During cyber crime emergencies, victims are urged to call 8712665171.