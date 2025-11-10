Police Target Goods Vehicles Ferrying People In Suryapet

Nalgonda: Suryapet police have launched a crackdown on the illegal transport of passengers in goods vehicles and registered 70 cases within a week.

The special weeklong drive, conducted from November 3, targeted goods vehicles carrying people and labourers across all routes in the district.

Police superintendent K. Narsimha stated that under the Transport Act, goods vehicles are meant solely for transporting goods, and using them to carry people, labourers, or children is a punishable offence. He warned that such practices pose a high risk of road accidents and urged the public to avoid travelling in goods vehicles as it endangers lives.

He further cautioned that autorickshaws carrying passengers beyond their permitted limit also violate the law. The SP added that vehicles found repeatedly transporting passengers illegally would be seized.