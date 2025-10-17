Police Stood With Forces During Sindoor: BSF DG

Hyderabad: Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General, said here on Friday that the police had worked along with the security forces during Operation Sindoor in May. “In moments of great national challenge, the police do not stand alone,” he said.

“We have seen this in operations like 'Sindoor' where the police worked shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and the Central armed police forces,” he said while addressing the passing out parade of Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here on Friday.

“Such coordination is a reminder that the security of the nation is not the task of one institution but a collective effort. In those moments, IPS officers often become the bridge binding the strength of the state with the trust of the people, ensuring that democracy survives its toughest tests,” Chawdhary said.

“The Indian Police Service is not merely a profession, it is a calling,” Chawdhary said and urged young officers to lead with “courage, compassion, and integrity.” Chawdhary reminded them that the trust of 1.4 billion people rested upon their shoulders. He said policing must be “smart, strict and sensitive” and urged officers to uphold integrity, respect human rights, and ensure fairness in every decision.

The 77th Regular Recruit (77RR) batch, which passed out on Friday, comprised 190 trainees, including 16 foreign officers from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. Anjit A. Nayar, overall topper of the 49-week Phase-1 training at the SVPNPA, commanded the parade. Kirti Yadav (AGMUT cadre) received the Sword of Honour for best outdoor probationer. Over 77 years, the academy has trained 6,476 officers, including foreign trainees.

Chawdhary said the challenges before the officers were complex, with traditional threats such as terrorism and left-wing extremism now mixing with newer ones like cybercrime, financial fraud, radicalisation, and information warfare. “Technology will be a force multiplier, but it alone cannot earn trust – it must come from compassion, accessibility, and a readiness to listen,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of physical and mental well-being, calling health “the greatest asset” of every police officer. “Health is not a luxury in this profession, it is your greatest asset. Your phase one training may have ended today, but the real training starts tomorrow. The field will test you everyday,” he said.

The programme concluded with a band display by the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) 12th Battalion, Nalgonda's pipe band.

Following the parade, DG Chawdhary presented awards to the other prize-winners: Rigzen Chophel (Royal Bhutan Police), BSF Trophy in Outdoor Subjects; Mandhare Soham Sunil (Telangana cadre), Tonk Cup in Equitation; Varun K. Gowda (Nagaland cadre), Manipur Cup in Law; and Aswini S. (Tamil Nadu cadre) for the NFSU Trophy in Police Science.