Police Step In To Ease Urea Crisis In Mahbubabad

WARANGAL: The word police can sometimes cause anxiety among ordinary people, but police superintendent Sudheer Ramnath Kekan and his team are earning the trust of farmers and the public by solving problems and maintaining law and order.

The scarcity of urea had created widespread panic among farmers, leading to large crowds and pushing at distribution centers, in some cases turning into law-and-order issues. On learning that farmers were struggling to obtain urea and facing hardships, the SP stepped in to support them.

Acting on the instructions of district collector Adwait Kumar Singh, SP Ramnath Kekan immediately held a meeting with officials and introduced an organised plan for urea distribution. Under this system, farmers were issued tokens based on their land passbooks, and supplies were routed through Rythu Vedikas as well as local cooperative and private dealers.

Police and other government officials were mobilised to coordinate the process. Each mandal was assigned a special officer to oversee distribution, which greatly reduced crowds at the centers. Police security was deployed to maintain order and ensure systematic token-based distribution.

The SP personally visited distribution centres across the district, interacted with farmers, and handed over coupons, boosting their morale. He also ensured that fertiliser was not diverted to the black market and that every farmer in need received an adequate supply.

Through round-the-clock supervision, from early morning until late at night, and by providing advance information to farmers on when and where urea would be available in various mandals and villages, SP Kekan ensured that the process ran smoothly across Mahbubabad district without any untoward incidents.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, SP Kekan said the police force is working on all fronts to build a truly people-friendly system. “We have taken up many different kinds of work to prove this. When farmers needed help getting urea, we ensured the process was calm and fair for everyone. Our officers have personally repaired potholes to prevent accidents, risked their lives to rescue people during floods, and even helped build a new home for a visually impaired man and his family,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration is working tirelessly to ensure farmers have access to fertiliser. So far, 29,065 metric tons of urea have been supplied across the district. District collector Adwait Kumar Singh, additional collectors Lenin Vatsal Toppo and K. Anil Kumar, along with district agricultural officer M. Vijaya Nirmala, are monitoring the situation daily and taking steps to prevent inconvenience to farmers. Special efforts are also being made to secure an additional quota of urea for the district.