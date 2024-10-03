Police Stations in Telangana to Perform Ayudha Puja

Hyderabad: It’s official! Ayudha Puja will be performed in all police stations including at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) headquarters a day before Dasara. There would be no sacrifice of animals, a general practice. The superintendents of police and police commissioners would also participate in Ayudha Puja at the CAR headquarters.

A senior police officer from a district said police personnel perform Ayudha Puja at all police stations. “It is a customary practice to perform Puja a day before Dasara. It is an honour to offer prayers after performing Puja to police vehicles and weapons. There will be no animal sacrifice,” an official explained.

“We invite a priest who performs the puja and breaks ash gourd and coconuts. There are no superstitions in performing puja," he said.

In Hyderabad, the commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police would also participate in the Ayudha Puja in their respective CAR headquarters.

"It is a good moment for police staff and officials to participate in Ayudha Puja. Hyderabad is known for harmony, we celebrate the festivals of different communities and religions. The Hyderabad police witnessed Ganesh festival, Milad-un-Nabi and other festivals and we also happily participate in such events," a police official explained.

When police perform Ayudha Puja at the premises, staff belonging to other religions also participate actively in the activities, sources said. The SHOs offer gifts to staff during all the festivals in their police stations, respecting all the religions and festivals.